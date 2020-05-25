Deff-initely Milwaukee: Tipping off with Milwaukee Bucks Senior VP Alex Lasry

MILWAUKEE — Back in March, Alex Lasry found out the COVID-19 pandemic had not only canceled his wedding but also put his team’s pursuit of a championship on hold.

In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh chats with the Bucks Senior VP about what it will take for the NBA season to resume and how, even if the Democratic National Convention goes virtual, it can still turn Milwaukee into a major player on the national and global stage.

You’ll also hear about Lasry’s time working in the Obama White House and his favorite restaurant takeout during this time of social distancing.

