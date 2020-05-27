× Advocate Aurora Health opening additional COVID-19 testing sites in SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Advocate Aurora Health announced on Wednesday, May 27 the opening of several community COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin.

The new locations expand access to testing; more tests continue to be needed to help slow the spread of the virus. The locations, which are mostly drive-thru sites, are available in Milwaukee, Oconomowoc, Kenosha, Oshkosh, Burlington and Two Rivers in addition to the Milwaukee Midtown Clinic site opened last week.

The new testing sites include:

Aurora Midtown Clinic, 5818 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee Monday-Friday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

5818 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee Aurora Sinai Medical Center, 945 N. 12th Street, Milwaukee Monday-Saturday 2:30 – 7:30 p.m. (reserved for community)

945 N. 12th Street, Milwaukee Aurora Summit Medical Center, 36500 Aurora Drive, Oconomowoc Monday-Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

36500 Aurora Drive, Oconomowoc Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, 10400 75th Street, Kenosha Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10400 75th Street, Kenosha Aurora Medical Center Oshkosh, 855 N. Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh Monday-Saturday 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. (reserved for community)

855 N. Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc Co., 5000 Memorial Drive, Two Rivers Monday-Sunday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

5000 Memorial Drive, Two Rivers Aurora Medical Center Burlington , 252 McHenry Street, Burlington Monday-Friday 1 – 5:05 p.m. (reserved for community)

, 252 McHenry Street, Burlington

Testing is available to anyone in the community who is experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. All patients must be pre-registered and can do so by either calling 1-877-819-5034 or visiting aah.org/testing.

Hours of operation vary by site. The test comes with no out-of-pocket cost to the patient, as Advocate Aurora will either bill a patient’s insurance or absorb the cost of the test for patients who do not have insurance.

After being tested, patients will be asked to quarantine at home until they get a result to ensure the virus doesn’t spread further. Patients will be directed to download the LiveWell app or access the MyAdvocateAurora portal to access their results. Tests are being processed by the state lab and results will be available in 4-7 days.