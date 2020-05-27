Advocate Aurora Health opening additional COVID-19 testing sites in SE Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Advocate Aurora Health announced on Wednesday, May 27 the opening of several community COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin.
The new locations expand access to testing; more tests continue to be needed to help slow the spread of the virus. The locations, which are mostly drive-thru sites, are available in Milwaukee, Oconomowoc, Kenosha, Oshkosh, Burlington and Two Rivers in addition to the Milwaukee Midtown Clinic site opened last week.
The new testing sites include:
- Aurora Midtown Clinic, 5818 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee
- Monday-Friday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center, 945 N. 12th Street, Milwaukee
- Monday-Saturday 2:30 – 7:30 p.m. (reserved for community)
- Aurora Summit Medical Center, 36500 Aurora Drive, Oconomowoc
- Monday-Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, 10400 75th Street, Kenosha
- Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Aurora Medical Center Oshkosh, 855 N. Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh
- Monday-Saturday 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. (reserved for community)
- Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc Co., 5000 Memorial Drive, Two Rivers
- Monday-Sunday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Aurora Medical Center Burlington, 252 McHenry Street, Burlington
- Monday-Friday 1 – 5:05 p.m. (reserved for community)
Testing is available to anyone in the community who is experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. All patients must be pre-registered and can do so by either calling 1-877-819-5034 or visiting aah.org/testing.
Hours of operation vary by site. The test comes with no out-of-pocket cost to the patient, as Advocate Aurora will either bill a patient’s insurance or absorb the cost of the test for patients who do not have insurance.
After being tested, patients will be asked to quarantine at home until they get a result to ensure the virus doesn’t spread further. Patients will be directed to download the LiveWell app or access the MyAdvocateAurora portal to access their results. Tests are being processed by the state lab and results will be available in 4-7 days.