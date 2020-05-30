50 arrested after protests leave over a dozen businesses damaged in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Peaceful protests turned violent overnight in Milwaukee — leaving over one dozen businesses damaged. At this time, approximately 50 people have been arrested in connection to these offenses.

Chief Alfonso Morales says the protests turned violent around 11:30 p.m. Friday, May 29. Chief Morales will be holding a news conference at 12:30 p.m. to address the civil unrest.

“The peaceful protests turned violent and instead of protesting in the honor of Mr. George Floyd and Mr. Joel Acevedo, many individuals, used this as an opportunity to damage property, destroy businesses, commit robbery, fire shots, and steal property for their personal gain,” said Chief Morales.

A Milwaukee police officer suffered a gunshot injury during civil unrest near 2nd and Locust early Saturday, May 30. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m.

The officer is 38 years old and is a 4-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department. He was treated and released by a local hospital for minor injuries and is expected to survive.

“If you decide to protest, please do so peacefully. The Milwaukee Police Department will continue to protect our residents’ right to assemble and freedom of speech; however, we will arrest those who victimize people and vandalize property,” said Chief Morales.

