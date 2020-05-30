Wisconsin National Guard called to Milwaukee, to support local law enforcement amid protests

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin National Guard has been called to Milwaukee to assist local law enforcement in response to “agitators” that have disrupted otherwise peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd, Gov. Tony Evers announced on Saturday, May 30.

The assistance comes at the request of Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

The governor authorized 125 members of the National Guard to be immediately used by local law enforcement in response to the agitators. Guard members may not be used to impede the ability of people’s peaceful protests or interfere with the media’s ability to report on these activities.

Gov. Evers and Barrett issued the following statement:

“It is critical that people are able to peacefully express their anger and frustration about systemic racism and injustice, in Milwaukee, the State of Wisconsin, and our Nation. This limited authorization of citizen soldiers from the Wisconsin National Guard will help protect people who are exercising their First Amendment rights and ensure the safety of the public.”

Morales says the protests — which formed peacefully on Friday afternoon, May 29 — turned violent around 11:30 p.m. The result left more than one dozen businesses damaged.

A Milwaukee police officer suffered a gunshot injury during civil unrest near 2nd and Locust early Saturday, May 30. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m.

PHOTO GALLERY