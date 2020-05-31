Mayor orders 2nd night of curfew for Milwaukee; 60+ arrests Saturday/Sunday, 20+ businesses damaged

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Sunday, May 31 announced the extension of Milwaukee’s curfew for a second night amid ongoing protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

The curfew runs from 9 p.m. Sunday, May 31 through 7 a.m. Monday, June 1.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Saturday called on the state National Guard to help support law enforcement in Milwaukee following protests over the deaths of Floyd and Joel Acevedo turned violent Friday night.

Evers said in a press release that he authorized 125 Guard members to assist after receiving a request from Milwaukee city and county officials. They are worried about a repeat of the demonstration over Floyd and Joel Acevedo, who died last month after an altercation with a Milwaukee police officer.

More than a dozen businesses were damaged and about 50 people were arrested Friday night into Saturday, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said in a statement.

Amid the curfew, while Saturday was a calmer night than Friday, there were a few break-ins and other issues amid the ongoing protests.

Chief Morales said more than 20 businesses were looted or vandalized Saturday night/Sunday morning, and there were more than 60 arrests. Chief Morales noted only three were people from outside of Milwaukee.

Chief Morales noted two incidents occurring here — the peaceful protest that goes on throughout the day as part of our First Amendment right to protest, and the criminals who decide to riot and loot at night.

He noted several reports of shots fired Saturday into Sunday, reckless driving and the tearing up of stores. He said officers were pelted with glass and rocks, and one was shot and wounded on Saturday morning.

The police chief said the businesses being targeted are already struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, and are businesses community members rely on that are owned by community members.

The curfew will also continue in Wauwatosa Sunday night into Monday morning: