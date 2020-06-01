Fires set, businesses looted during 3rd night of protests in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- For the third night in a row protests in Milwaukee turned destructive -- with fires being set and stores looted. This, amid ongoing protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

A large fire was set in the middle of the street near MLK Drive and Wright Street. A large crowd stood by and watched as it burned. At one point, a man walked by with an American flag.

Near 4th and Center a gas station was looted. The store was packed with people taking merchandise.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Saturday called on the Wisconsin National Guard to help support law enforcement in Milwaukee following protests over the deaths of Floyd and Joel Acevedo, who died in April after an altercation with a Milwaukee police officer, that turned violent Friday night.

More than a dozen businesses were damaged and about 50 people were arrested Friday night into Saturday, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said in a statement.

Amid the curfew, while Saturday was a calmer night than Friday, there were a few break-ins and other issues amid the ongoing protests.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video