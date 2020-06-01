‘I was just blindsided:’ Milwaukee County supervisor among those arrested during nighttime protests

MILWAUKEE — Police arrested a Milwaukee County supervisor during nighttime protests. Supervisor Ryan Clancy said he had the right to be there.

Milwaukee’s curfew lists a number of people exempted — including credentialed news organizations and government personnel working in an official capacity.

Clancy was on scene — and shot video of police and protesters.

“I was there not to intervene, but to observe interactions between law enforcement and the public,” Clancy said.

During the tense moments when people were swearing at police…

“I was just blindsided out of nowhere by a Milwaukee County Police Department officer and brought to the ground,” Clancy said.

Clancy was one of more than 100 people arrested the last two night. The supervisor said he told police he was an elected official — exempted from Milwaukee’s curfew.

Another elected official who joined the protests is State Rep. David Bowen. He said there is a big difference between the people peacefully protesting — and those who are looting. He blames outside interested — even though Milwaukee’s police chief said only three of the more than 100 people they arrested were from outside of Wisconsin.