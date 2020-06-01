Mayor orders 3rd night of curfew for Milwaukee; over 100 arrests over 2 nights

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Sunday, May 31 announced the extension of Milwaukee’s curfew for a second night amid ongoing protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

The curfew runs from 9 p.m. Monday, June 1 through 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said Monday there were over 100 arrests over two nights, and 37 cars were totaled when protests grew violent.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Saturday called on the Wisconsin National Guard to help support law enforcement in Milwaukee following protests over the deaths of Floyd and Joel Acevedo, who died in April after an altercation with a Milwaukee police officer, that turned violent Friday night. Evers said in a press release that he authorized 125 Guard members to assist after receiving a request from Milwaukee city and county officials worried about a repeat of the demonstration over Floyd and Acevedo.

More than a dozen businesses were damaged and about 50 people were arrested Friday night into Saturday, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said in a statement.

Amid the curfew, while Saturday was a calmer night than Friday, there were a few break-ins and other issues amid the ongoing protests.

Chief Morales noted two incidents occurring here — peaceful protesting that goes on throughout the day as part of our First Amendment right, and the criminals who decide to riot and loot at night. He noted several reports of shots fired Saturday into Sunday, reckless driving and the tearing up of stores. He said officers were pelted with glass and rocks, and one was shot and wounded on Saturday morning.

Chief Morales said the vast majority of protesters are exercising their rights in a peaceful manner, but pointed his remarks Sunday at those who, he said, are not — looting and vandalizing more than 20 businesses Saturday night. The police chief said the businesses being targeted are already struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, and are businesses community members rely on that are owned by community members.

“During the last 48 hours, more than 60 arrests have been made,” said Chief Morales on Sunday. “The reckless, destructive behavior, criminal behavior HAS to end.”

Morales said of the dozens arrested, only three were from outside the City of Milwaukee.