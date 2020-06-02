Mayor Barrett: ‘At this time, I am not ordering a curfew’ for Tuesday night

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced Tuesday afternoon, June 2 “I am not ordering a curfew” for Tuesday night.

Below is Mayor Barrett’s statement:

“Last night we saw a notable reduction in illegal activity associated with public protests. I am optimistic that reduction will continue this evening. “At this time, I am not ordering a curfew for tonight, Tuesday, June 2. However, if conditions warrant, I will, on short notice, institute a citywide curfew. “I want to thank all the public safety officials who have been working tirelessly to protect our city. “I have respect for the thousands of Milwaukee residents who have peacefully demonstrated in recent days, and I hope that all future protests are lawful.”

Demonstrators marched peacefully until approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday in Milwaukee. The protesters marched through the city — then up Oakland Avenue into Shorewood and Whitefish Bay. There were no immediate no reports of any violence or arrests in connection with this march.

The march started around 4:30 p.m. Monday near Milwaukee Police District 5. The march went on for miles and hours.

The organizer encouraged the group to use their voices, not violence, to spark change. The group which, at times, included hundreds of people, did just that.

Earlier, during a Monday afternoon news conference, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said there were 109 arrests over two nights for curfew violations. At least five were not from Milwaukee. Chief Morales said 24 stores were burglarized and 11 damaged Sunday into Monday — describing the violence as “absolute chaos.”

Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing noted people throwing items at first responders.

Sheriff Earnell Lucas said law enforcement worked over 72 hours tirelessly to keep Milwaukee County safe, and asked the community to “show some restraint, and show some calm, and show some dignity.”

Mayor Barrett noted Monday the city saw three days of peaceful protests, and, “It’s important in America people have their voices heard.” The mayor said, “I understand the anger we are seeing not only in this community, but communities across this nation,” and added that he was appalled by the video of George Floyd‘s death.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Saturday called on the Wisconsin National Guard to help support law enforcement in Milwaukee following protests over the deaths of Floyd and Joel Acevedo, who died in April after an altercation with a Milwaukee police officer, that turned violent Friday night. Evers said in a press release that he authorized 125 Guard members to assist after receiving a request from Milwaukee city and county officials worried about a repeat of the demonstration over Floyd and Acevedo.

More than a dozen businesses were damaged and about 50 people were arrested Friday night into Saturday, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said in a statement.

Amid the curfew, while Saturday was a calmer night than Friday, there were a few break-ins and other issues amid the ongoing protests.

“During the last 48 hours, more than 60 arrests have been made,” said Chief Morales on Sunday. “The reckless, destructive behavior, criminal behavior HAS to end.”

Morales said Sunday of those dozens arrested, only three were from outside the City of Milwaukee.

