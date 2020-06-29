× What do you think? Milwaukee Public Schools releases School Reopening Survey

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) released on Monday, June 29 its School Reopening Survey for students and families to gather input on how to safely welcome back students for the 2020-21 school year.

Surveys will be distributed to families via email, US Mail, and other methods and will ask how they feel MPS can best serve families this upcoming year.

MPS administration recently outlined scenarios that will be considered for students and educators returning in the fall.

MPS Superintendent Keith Posley issued the following statement in a news release:

“This survey is one of the ways we are giving MPS families a voice in how we can meet the needs of our students and our community. We will use this input, along with guidance from health officials and state and local leaders, to come up with the safest plan to provide our students the best environment to learn.”

The survey will be available until July 8.

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors has called for a special board meeting in July to further discuss the district’s reopening plan.