2nd time this week: I-43 reopens at Marquette Interchange after report of shots fired

MILWAUKEE -- For the second time this week, a portion of I-43 was shut down after reports of shots fired on the interstate. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, Oct. 16. a report of shots fired shut down a stretch of northbound I-43 through the Marquette Interchange. This, as Milwaukee police are still searching for the person responsible for a freeway shooting on Monday night, Oct. 14. The incident closed the southbound lanes of I-43 just north of downtown for several hours.

At least five Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies spent roughly two hours Wednesday night, Oct. 16 walking the ramp headed northbound on I-43 through the interchange -- searching for any evidence of that reported shooting. They covered a lot of ground -- beginning on the high rise bridge and eventually walking past Highland Avenue.

The freeway was shut down since shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Shortly after 9 p.m., the shutdown appeared to be lifted -- and traffic resumed on northbound I-43.

On Monday night, Oct. 14 police say a 19-year-old man was shot around 8:30 p.m. while driving on southbound I-43 near 8th and Keefe. For reasons still unknown, the 19-year-old continued driving. He eventually made a stop at the McDonald's restaurant near 9th and North Avenue. From there, the victim was taken to a hospital.

The victim's injuries are described as minor. But Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said when an arrest is made, the case will be treated as a serious crime.

"Just one moment of unregulated behavior is going to have dramatic consequences to the victims," Chisholm said. "And if you are caught, it's going to have dramatic consequences for the individual engaging in that behavior too."