3 boys arrested for terrorist threats to south side Milwaukee school

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested three boys — ages 12, 13 and 14 — for making terrorist threats via social media to Wedgewood Park International School on Milwaukee’s south side.

Authorities were made aware of a shooting threat at 11:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The three suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

The investigation will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.