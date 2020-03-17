× Gov. Evers orders bars, restaurants to close, limits gatherings of more than 10 people

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered a statewide ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, and closed all bars and restaurants, except for delivery and pickup orders, in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Evers also extended the closure of all public and private K-12 schools indefinitely and called on the Legislature to waive a one-week waiting period to receive unemployment compensation insurance. Evers said he would be talking with legislative leaders on Wednesday about an aid package.

The news comes as the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 increased more than 50% in one day, from 47 to 72. There was community spread of the virus in Milwaukee, Dane and Kenosha counties, said Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm.

The state health lab is now prioritizing who is tested because of a shortage in the supply of materials needed to complete the tests, said Dr. Westergaard, Wisconsin’s chief medical officer for communicable diseases.