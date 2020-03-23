× 3rd death from coronavirus reported in Milwaukee County, 400+ cases statewide

MILWAUKEE — A third death from coronavirus has been reported in Milwaukee Count according to Commissioner of Health Jeanette Kowalik.

An African-American male in his 50s passed away on March 20, 2020 from complications of COVID-19, according to Kowalik.

The total positive cases of coronavirus rose above 400 on Monday, March 23 to 403 statewide with over 6,000 testing negative. Milwaukee County’s tracking map on Monday showed 202 confirmed cases, compared to 183 listed on Sunday.

DHS officials shared the following message regarding the pandemic on its website: