Medical examiner: 79-year-old Milwaukee woman dies from COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner reported the death of a 79-year-old Milwaukee woman on Thursday, March 26. The woman died at the hospital from complications of COVID-19.

She had been hospitalized since March 16. The death was the sixth in Milwaukee County related to the virus and the ninth in the state.

The woman’s death was the second reported by the Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday. A 57-year-old West Allis woman, identified as Sheila Staten, died at the hospital on Wednesday, March 25 from complications of COVID-19.

Other COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin

The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Wednesday, March 25 reported the death of a 60-year-old man. Officials with the medical examiner’s office stated that the African American man died around 2 a.m. from complications of COVID-19 at his home in Milwaukee’s Midtown neighborhood. The medical examiner’s website listed diabetes mellitus and obesity as “other” causes of the man’s death.

Milwaukee Public Schools officials said the man was a district employee.

Health officials announced on Wednesday, March 25 the first death linked to COVID-19 in Dane County. Public Health Madison Dane County said the patient was in their 70s.

Roderick Crape, 54, of Milwaukee, died Friday night, March 20, less than eight hours after he was admitted to the hospital. Loved ones said symptoms were swift and severe. On Friday afternoon, Crape arrived at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center complaining of shortness of breath. He had a 101-degree fever and chest pains. A chest X-ray showed he had pneumonia. Doctors tested him for COVID-19, and treated him for pneumonia. Sadly, less than eight hours later, he passed away.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Saturday, March 21 confirmed the second Milwaukee County death as a 69-year-old man who had been hospitalized since March 14. The man, identified by the medical examiner as Lenard Wells, was from out-of-state, but had strong ties to Milwaukee. FOX6 News learned Wells worked as a Milwaukee police lieutenant for many years, but retired before moving out of state. He died at Froedtert Hospital.