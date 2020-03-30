List: Small businesses operating, keeping doors open amid COVID-19 pandemic

MILWAUKEE — The coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order has changed the way we live and operate in southeast Wisconsin. But many local businesses are doing what they can to remain open and available to serve the needs of you and your family.

Below is a list of local businesses of all kinds that remain open — and have gotten creative with their hours and operation to serve the community. SUPPORT LOCAL, a FOX6 initiative, supports these businesses. We hope you will show your support by patronizing them.

NOTE: If you know of a business that remains open and should be included on this list, CLICK HERE to fill out a simple form.

List of small businesses (alphabetical order)

Around the house

Automotive

Cellphones, computers

Finance, banking

Grocery, specialty food

Medical, health

Miscellaneous

Ann Marie Cianciolo Designs, Inc. (Milwaukee)

Maple Avenue Printing & Embroidery (W228S7095 Enterprise Drive, Big Bend)

Skipper Bud’s (Milwaukee, Pewaukee, Oshkosh)

West Town Archery (4135 N. 126th Street, Brookfield)

Wisconsin Scrub & Sweep (N8069 County Road F #106, Ixonia)