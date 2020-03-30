List: Small businesses operating, keeping doors open amid COVID-19 pandemic

MILWAUKEE — The coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order has changed the way we live and operate in southeast Wisconsin. But many local businesses are doing what they can to remain open and available to serve the needs of you and your family.
Below is a list of local businesses of all kinds that remain open — and have gotten creative with their hours and operation to serve the community. SUPPORT LOCAL, a FOX6 initiative, supports these businesses. We hope you will show your support by patronizing them.
NOTE: If you know of a business that remains open and should be included on this list, CLICK HERE to fill out a simple form.
List of small businesses (alphabetical order)
Around the house
- Arlington Roofing Solutions (9055 N. 51st Street, Unit F)
- Crown Hardware & Plumbing Supply (2016 N. Martin Luther King Drive, Milwaukee)
- Lake Country Heating & Cooling (N6333 Hwy F, Oconomowoc)
- Rinderle Door Co. (S71 W23275 Adam Drive, Big Bend)
- Roman Electric (640 S. 70th Street, Milwaukee)
- Thielmann & Son Heating and Cooling (17020 W. National Avenue, New Berlin)
- TJM Innovations, LLC (5519 W. Woolworth Avenue, Milwaukee)
Automotive
- Great Lakes Sales & Service (W39 E Wisconsin Avenue, Nashotah)
- Habhegger Wheel & Axle (102 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee)
- Martin Motors (1304 W. Main Street, Watertown)
- Precision Automotive (416 Union Street, Watertown)
- Roger’s Voline Service LLC (2330 E. Rawson Avenue, Oak Creek)
- Waldera’s Towing (15300 W. Howard Avenue #1432, New Berlin)
Cellphones, computers
- Milwaukee PC (2136 E. Moreland Boulevard, Waukesha)
- Platinum Cellular LLC (4241 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee)
Finance, banking
- Drake & Associates (2212 E. Moreland Boulevard, Waukesha)
- EnergyBank (4466 Custer Street, Manitowoc)
Grocery, specialty food
- Best Bargains Inc. (6515 352nd Avenue, Burlington)
- Healthy Roots (4287 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale)
- Held’s Market (480 Kettle Moraine Drive N., Slinger)
- Miss Cupcake Boutique Bakery (3801 N. Oakland Avenue, Shorewood)
- Sentry Foods (9210 W. Lisbon Avenue, Milwaukee)
Medical, health
- Early Beginnings Chiropractic (N54W6136 Mill St #120, Cedarburg)
- Hayat Pharmacy (3727 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee)
- Revitalize Physical Therapy (530 N. 108th Place, Suite 200, Wauwatosa)
Miscellaneous
Ann Marie Cianciolo Designs, Inc. (Milwaukee)
Maple Avenue Printing & Embroidery (W228S7095 Enterprise Drive, Big Bend)
Skipper Bud’s (Milwaukee, Pewaukee, Oshkosh)
West Town Archery (4135 N. 126th Street, Brookfield)
Wisconsin Scrub & Sweep (N8069 County Road F #106, Ixonia)