Submit a small business in SE Wisconsin that remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic

Posted 6:31 pm, March 30, 2020, by , Updated at 06:45PM, March 30, 2020

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News is curating a list of small businesses (not restaurants or bars — for that list CLICK HERE) that remain open while all of southeast Wisconsin copes with the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s part of our SUPPORT LOCAL initiative.

Fill out the form below — and share with FOX6 a small business you know is open for business during this trying time. We’ll add it to our list — so customers can find their way to these businesses. IMPORTANT: Please be patient with us if you do fill out the form. We will be attempting to update our list daily — more often if possible.

