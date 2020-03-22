× 321 reported positive cases of COVID-19, over 4.6k tested negative

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and local health agencies announced Sunday, March 22, that 321 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, more than 4,900 people have been tested — 4,628 have tested negative and there have been four deaths as a result of the virus.

Milwaukee County is reporting 165 cases and Waukesha County is reporting 21.

Of the four deaths, two have been in Milwaukee County, one was in Ozaukee County and one was in Fond du Lac County.

The most recent death was confirmed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner on Saturday, March 21 as a 69-year-old man who had been hospitalized since March 14. The man was traveling in Milwaukee from another state, authorities said.

The previous three deaths included a 66-year-old Milwaukee County man, a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County and a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County.

From Saturday, March 20, the number of cases in Milwaukee County rose by nearly 30 — from 139 to 165, according to state and local health officials.

Cases statewide have been confirmed in 29 counties, all of which had confirmed cases as of Friday, March 20. Milwaukee, Dane, Waukesha, Kenosha, Columbia and Brown Counties have been identified by state health officials as areas with community spread of the virus.

Together we can make a difference in the fight against COVID-19. The DHS also shared the following message regarding the pandemic on its website: